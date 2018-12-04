The Most Popular Holiday Drinks
According to a new study, the average American drinks TWICE as much during the holidays than any other time of year. And we attend three times as many social events about three a week, compared to one event a week normally.
Here are the five most popular holiday drinks, according to the survey...
1. Eggnog. 40% of us like it.
2. Coffee with Baileys Irish Cream, 34%.
3. Holiday beers, 28%. Like a winter lager, or a gingerbread stout.
4. Cider, 27%.
5. Hot buttered rum, 21%. That's rum mixed with butter, hot water or cider, and spices.
The survey also found that all those parties and dinners we go to put a pretty big dent in our wallet. We normally spend an average of $241 a month on social events. But in December, it jumps to $537.
And the average employee will be late to work three times this month. Sleeping in and being hung over are two of the top reasons.
