The Most Popular Holiday Drinks

The average American drinks TWICE as much during the holidays, according to a new survey.

December 4, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Viktorija Puke/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

According to a new study, the average American drinks TWICE as much during the holidays than any other time of year.  And we attend three times as many social events about three a week, compared to one event a week normally.

Here are the five most popular holiday drinks, according to the survey...

1.  Eggnog.  40% of us like it.

2.  Coffee with Baileys Irish Cream, 34%.

3.  Holiday beers, 28%.  Like a winter lager, or a gingerbread stout.

4.  Cider, 27%.

5.  Hot buttered rum, 21%. That's rum mixed with butter, hot water or cider, and spices.

The survey also found that all those parties and dinners we go to put a pretty big dent in our wallet.  We normally spend an average of $241 a month on social events.  But in December, it jumps to $537.

And the average employee will be late to work three times this month.  Sleeping in and being hung over are two of the top reasons. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
most
Popular
Holiday
drinks