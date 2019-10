In a recent survey, Reese's Peanut Cups was voted America's FAVORITE Halloween candy.

36% of people say Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are their favorite Halloween candies. Snickers came in second with 18%. And M&M's were third, with 11%.

Tootsie Pops got the fewest votes in the survey, at 2%.

