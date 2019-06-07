The Most Popular Beer In Every State

A new survey asked men in every state to pick their favorite beer, and the results for most states are what you'd expect.

There's a lot of Budweiser (which is the most popular beer in Missouri and Illinois), Coors Light, Corona, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Heineken, and Stella Artois.

And then there's Idaho, where the "beer" that got the most votes was Mike's Hard Lemonade. 23% of guys in Idaho said it's their favorite beer, which was a higher percentage than anything else.

Click Here to see more.