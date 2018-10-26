The Most Mentioned Candies In Songs

Halloween is coming up, so the people at 'LyricFind' searched their database and put out a list of the most-mentioned CANDIES in song lyrics.

M&M's are #1 with 122 mentions. Here are the Top 10...

1. M&M's, 122 mentions

2. Skittles, 100 mentions

3. Hershey's, 92 mentions

4. Kit Kat, 60 mentions

5. Jolly Rancher, 39 mentions

6. Tootsie Roll, 38 mentions

7. Starburst, 36 mentions

8. Pop Rocks, 29 mentions

9. Laffy Taffy, 25 mentions

10. Twizzlers, 16 mentions

