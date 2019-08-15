The Most Memorable Brand Mascots Of All Time

Here is a list of the BEST company mascots EVER...

1) Tony The Tiger - Frosted Flakes

2) Pillsbury Doughboy - Pillsbury Baking Company

3) Energizer Bunny - Energizer Batteries

4) Mr. Clean - Mr. Clean Cleaning Products

5) GEICO Gecko - GEICO Auto Insurance

6) Kool-Aid Guy - Kool-Aid Soft Drink

7) Red & Yellow M&M's - M&M's Chocolate Candy

8) Smokey Bear - Forest Fire Awareness & Prevention

9) Mr. Peanut - Planters Snack Food Company

10) Jolly Green Giant - Green Giant Frozen Vegetables

Click Here to see more.