The Most Memorable Brand Mascots Of All Time
What are the most memorable BRAND MASCOTS ever?
August 15, 2019
Here is a list of the BEST company mascots EVER...
1) Tony The Tiger - Frosted Flakes
2) Pillsbury Doughboy - Pillsbury Baking Company
3) Energizer Bunny - Energizer Batteries
4) Mr. Clean - Mr. Clean Cleaning Products
5) GEICO Gecko - GEICO Auto Insurance
6) Kool-Aid Guy - Kool-Aid Soft Drink
7) Red & Yellow M&M's - M&M's Chocolate Candy
8) Smokey Bear - Forest Fire Awareness & Prevention
9) Mr. Peanut - Planters Snack Food Company
10) Jolly Green Giant - Green Giant Frozen Vegetables
Click Here to see more.