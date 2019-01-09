The Most Instagram-Worthy Road Trips

(Photo by Marcorubino/Dreamstime.com)

A new survey asked people to name the most Instagram-worthy road trips in the world, and the top three are all in the U.S.:  Route 66 . . . the Grand Canyon . . . and the Pacific Coast Highway.

We don't have any others in the top 10, they're all over the rest of the world, including Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. 

