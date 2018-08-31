The Most Iconic Female Protagonists In Film

Nothing beats a classic. DirecTV asked 1,000 people to name the Most Iconic Female Protagonist in Film, and they went all the way back to 1939 to choose Dorothy Gale from "The Wizard of Oz".

Here's the Top 10...

1. Dorothy Gale, "The Wizard of Oz" . . . 7.7%.

2. Princess Leia, "Star Wars" . . . 7.6%.

3. Ripley, "Alien" . . . 6.5%.

4. Katniss Everdeen, "The Hunger Games" . . . 5.7%.

5. Diana Prince, "Wonder Woman" . . . 5.6%.

6. Lara Croft, "Tomb Raider" . . . 5.1%.

7. Scarlett O'Hara, "Gone with the Wind" . . . 5%.

8. Alice, "Alice in Wonderland" . . . 4.9%. (They specified the 1951 Disney version here, not the Tim Burton movies.)

9. Hermione Granger, "Harry Potter" . . . 4%.

10. Fa Mulan, "Mulan" . . . 3%.

