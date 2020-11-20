Most Gluttonous Things We've Done During The Holidays

According to a new survey, more than half of people say they're, quote, "writing off the end of the year" when it comes to making healthy or even reasonable food choices.

The survey also found the seven most amazingly gluttonous things people have done during the holidays in the past...

1. Eaten so much you've had to unbutton your pants . . . 45% have done this.

2. Eaten more than one of the same meal in a day, like two dinners . . . 43%.

3. Eaten more than one dessert at a meal . . . 43%.

4. Eaten more than three meals in a day . . . 35%.

5. Eaten until they felt sick . . . 30%.

6. Eaten an extra-large midnight snack . . . 25%.

7. Hid holiday foods to save them for later . . . 12%.

