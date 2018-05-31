The Most Absurd "Bachelor" And "Bachelorette" Job Titles
Are these the MOST absurd job titles" in "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" history?
May 31, 2018
Since the latest "Bachelorette" season started earlier this week, Vulture.com decided to look at the MOST absurd job tiltes of contestants in "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" history like...
Kamil - Social Media Participant
Kelly - Dog Lover
Brandon - Hipster
Lucy - Free Spirit
Tiara - Chicken Enthusiast
Jonathon - Tickle Monster
Lucas- Whaboom
James - Bachelor Superfan
