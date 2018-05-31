The Most Absurd "Bachelor" And "Bachelorette" Job Titles

Since the latest "Bachelorette" season started earlier this week, Vulture.com decided to look at the MOST absurd job tiltes of contestants in "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" history like...

Kamil - Social Media Participant

Kelly - Dog Lover

Brandon - Hipster

Lucy - Free Spirit

Tiara - Chicken Enthusiast

Jonathon - Tickle Monster

Lucas- Whaboom

James - Bachelor Superfan

