Missouri Loves Pumpkin Spice Lattes!

Zippia looked at Google Trends data from the past year, and ranked all 50 states according to how OBSESSED they are with the PSL.

According to the results, there's not one general area of the country that loves them most. But there's one section of the U.S. that DOESN'T care about them very much.

The ten states that LOVE Pumpkin Spice Lattes the most are: Maine . . . Utah . . . Montana . . . New Hampshire . . . West Virginia . . . MISSOURI . . . Kansas . . . Colorado . . . North Dakota . . . and Iowa.

And the states that love Pumpkin Spice Lattes the least are Mississippi . . . Louisiana . . . Alabama . . . Georgia . . . and Arkansas. So people in the South don't seem to care as much.

