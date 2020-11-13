Missouri Is One Of The Most Overweight States

West Virginia is the most overweight and obese state in the nation while Utah is the least obese, according to a comprehensive new study by WalletHub.

Despite the rankings, the country as a whole is the fattest its ever been with more than seven in ten adults aged 20 and older is obese. In the pre-pandemic times of 2019, more than 81.2 million Americans aged six and older were completely inactive, the Physical Activity Council says.

To determine where obesity and overweight most dangerously persist, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. Their data set ranges from share of obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs. And they found that the FATTEST STATES IN THE NATION are...

1) West Virginia

2) Mississippi

3) Arkansas

4) Kentucky

5) Tennessee

6) South Carolina

7) Louisiana

8) Alabama

9) Oklahoma

10) MISSOURI

Illinois was Number 34 on the list.

