Milking Cucumbers Trend

Apparently, there's a new trend from TikTok going around where people are MILKING CUCUMBERS.

Here's what that means. You cut the end off of a cucumber, then start rubbing it in a circular motion against the area of the cucumber you just cut it from.

And as you do it, white stuff starts coming out of the edges of the cucumber. Then you brush off that stuff and eat the cucumber . . . and, believe it or not, it TASTES BETTER.

Why? That white stuff is an organic compound called cucurbitacin, and it causes the bitterness you sometimes get in cucumber slices. So by "milking" your cucumber, it can taste fresher and less bitter.

