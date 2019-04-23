McDonald's New Menu Items

McDonald's just announced it's going to be adding four items from around the world to its menus here in June. And those four items are...

1. The Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain. That's a burger with a creamy bacon sauce, bacon, and Gouda.

2. Stroopwafel McFlurries from the Netherlands. That's a McFlurry with caramel waffle cookies blended in, plus caramel sauce.

3. Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.

4. And the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada. That's a breaded chicken breast with tomato, mozzarella, and a tomato-and-herb sauce. It's also the one no one is really going to care about here.

There's no word yet on whether these are limited time items or they'll be here for good.

Click Here to see more.