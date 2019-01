McDonald's "Add Free Bacon" Hour

Next Tuesday, from 4:00 to 5:00 P.M., you can go to McDonald's and add two half-pieces of bacon to ANYTHING on the menu for FREE.

With bacon coming to the Classics, anything is possible. Even…FREE bacon. Introducing…Bacon Hour—FREE bacon on the side with ANY menu item for one full hour on January 29th, 4-5pm (local time) at part. restaurants. #BaconHour pic.twitter.com/BfZ5pRKVhu — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 23, 2019