Making Cheese Taste Better
Cheese tastes better when...
March 15, 2019
Researchers exposed eight identical wheels of Swiss cheese to different types of music, and let them age for eight months. They played Mozart for one . . . "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin for another . . . techno music for a third . . . and so on. Then they did a blind taste test to see which cheese aged the best.
And a wheel of cheese that was exposed to the track "Jazz (We've Got)" by A Tribe Called Quest tasted the best BY FAR.
Click Here to see more.