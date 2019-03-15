Making Cheese Taste Better

Researchers exposed eight identical wheels of Swiss cheese to different types of music, and let them age for eight months. They played Mozart for one . . . "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin for another . . . techno music for a third . . . and so on. Then they did a blind taste test to see which cheese aged the best.

And a wheel of cheese that was exposed to the track "Jazz (We've Got)" by A Tribe Called Quest tasted the best BY FAR.

Click Here to see more.