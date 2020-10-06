Look: World's Largest Blueberry

An Australian couple were awarded a Guinness World Record for growing the world's heaviest blueberry, which weighs in at more than half an ounce.

Guinness confirmed the blueberry grown by David and Leasa Mazzardis, founders and owners of the Nature's Select breeding program in Wilbinga, Western Australia, set a new world record at 0.57 ounces.

The berry has a diameter of 1.4 inches.

Click Here to see the blueberry and more.