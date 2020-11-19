Look: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Coming To HBO Max

"Wonder Woman 1984" is still scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day. Whatever theaters are still open by then, that is.

But thanks to COVID-19, the decision has been made to also drop it onto HBO Max that same day, but only for a month.

Director Patty Jenkins says, quote, "At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else.

"We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season."

And GAL GADOT adds, quote, "It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold on to the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds."