Look: Why "Mayochup" And Not "Tomayo"?
The Internet is OUTRAGED at Heinz over their new mayo-ketchup hybrid because they named it "Mayochup" instead of "Tomayo."
September 19, 2018
The internet thinks Heinz missed a HUGE opportunity when it named "Mayochup"...
y'all just gonna act like TOMAYO wasn't even an option damn #Mayochuphttps://t.co/qzRlXIDaI0— Auntie Maim (@AuntieMaimed) September 18, 2018
I'm pro #Mayochup but we all know it should be called Tomayo. https://t.co/oRVeSCOqi3— Meg Bonney (@MegBonneyWriter) September 17, 2018
If @HeinzUK realise MayoChup doesn't roll off the tongue as well as Tomayo, and that sung to Annie works perfectly for the advert "Tomayo, Tomayo, I love you Tomayo..." then you heard it here first kids. Fact.— Simon Gibbs (@gasmarktasty) September 18, 2018
Click Here to see more.