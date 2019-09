Wendy's is finally getting into the fast food breakfast game. Right now they serve breakfast items at about 300 locations, and they're taking it nationwide next year.

Wendy's is launching breakfast nationwide in 2020 and will hire 20,000 new employees https://t.co/56UniXzipz pic.twitter.com/Je3SoI8Is7 — IndyStar (@indystar) September 10, 2019