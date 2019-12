Wendy's in Canada jokingly tweeted out a picture of a burger with 10 patties. But they got a ton of responses from people who wanted one, so they gave ordering instructions on how to get it.

10 patties of fresh, never frozen Canadian beef. This is our dream. #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/2FLxlUIBZc — Wendy’s ---- (@WendysCanada) December 13, 2019