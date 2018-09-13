Look: The Waffle House Storm Center

Did you know FEMA keeps track of how many Waffle Houses close during natural disasters? They call it the "Waffle House Index" and use it to gauge how bad the conditions are in different areas.

The ⁦@WaffleHouse⁩ Storm Center is activated and monitoring #Florence. Plan ahead and be safe. pic.twitter.com/UOBi5oZRRi — Waffle House News (@WaffleHouseNews) September 11, 2018