Look: The Waffle House Storm Center

Did you know that watching how many Waffle Houes CLOSE helps with natural disasters?

September 13, 2018
Tim Convy

Did you know FEMA keeps track of how many Waffle Houses close during natural disasters?  They call it the "Waffle House Index" and use it to gauge how bad the conditions are in different areas. 

