Look: Unfollow Natural Light For Free Beer

Miller Lite is running an interesting marketing campaign where they're giving people a free beer to UNFOLLOW them on social media. Well, Natty Light is now also promising to give a free beer to people who unfollow Miller Lite.

We don’t agree on everything but we agree on this—it’s 100% time to unfollow @MillerLite



To offer support, we’re doubling down on their offer & giving anyone who unfollows them $$ back on Natty Light. Hit us up on Twitter, FB, IG, or Pinterest for more #Friends #Love #Social https://t.co/vsArx684nR pic.twitter.com/yxdK0l3Hmg — Natural Light (@naturallight) October 25, 2019