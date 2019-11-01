Look: Unfollow Natural Light For Free Beer

November 1, 2019
Miller Lite is running an interesting marketing campaign where they're giving people a free beer to UNFOLLOW them on social media.  Well, Natty Light is now also promising to give a free beer to people who unfollow Miller Lite.

