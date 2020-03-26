Look: Twizzlers' "izzlers"

There's a new, limited-edition version of Twizzlers out now that aren't twisted, and they're just like regular licorice ropes. And they're called "izzlers."

"Are they still Twizzlers if they don't have any twists?" I say nope- they are Limited Edition Untwisted "Izzlers ". Available now at Walmart.