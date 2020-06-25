Look: Truly Hard-Seltzer Ice Cream
Hard seltzer-flavored ICE CREAM now exists.
Truly Hard Seltzer teamed up with a company called Tipsy Scoop that makes alcoholic ice cream. Each pint is 5% alcohol, just like their hard seltzer. So it might get you drunk if you eat enough of it. It's not clear how many calories are in it.
It comes in four flavors: Truly Original Lemonade Ice Cream . . . Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream . . . Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet . . . and Mango Lemonade Sorbet. And they're selling variety packs on TipsyScoop.com for $48, plus shipping.
