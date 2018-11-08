Look: Three-Day Music Fest To Kick Off Super Bowl

There's going to be a MUSIC FESTIVAL to kick off Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

November 8, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

There will be a three-day music festival in Atlanta leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.  Acts include Migos, Ludacris, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, and Cardi B.

Thursday night 1/31, EA Sports Bowl reps for ATL with @Ludacris, @Migos, @lilyachty, @lilbaby_1, @MetroBoomin, @LilJon, and more. Tickets on sale 11/9 12PM ET. Link in bio for more info. #EASports. #Budlight #SBMusicFest

A post shared by Super Bowl Music Fest (@sbmusicfest) on

Get your wings at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Special guest to be announced soon. #Budlight #SBMusicFest

A post shared by Super Bowl Music Fest (@sbmusicfest) on

The biggest show of the weekend - @BrunoMars and @iamcardib one night only. #Budlight #SBMusicFest

A post shared by Super Bowl Music Fest (@sbmusicfest) on

