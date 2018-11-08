Look: Three-Day Music Fest To Kick Off Super Bowl
There's going to be a MUSIC FESTIVAL to kick off Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
November 8, 2018
There will be a three-day music festival in Atlanta leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. Acts include Migos, Ludacris, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, and Cardi B.
Thursday night 1/31, EA Sports Bowl with Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin, Lil Jon, and more. Tickets on sale 11/9 12PM ET.
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Special guest to be announced soon.
Bruno Mars and Cardi B one night only.