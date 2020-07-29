Look: The Perfect Chocolate Chip

Is this really the PERFECT chocolate chip?

July 29, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
chocolate chip

(Getty Images)

An engineer for Tesla has created the perfect CHOCOLATE CHIP.  He designed them to melt smoother and taste better, but if you want to try them, it'll cost you $30 for a bag that's just over one pound.

We currently have three origins of our Large Chips available: Costa Esmeraldas, Ecuador if you’re looking for a chocolate buttercream frosting and banana flavor; Hacienda Azul, Costa Rica with notes of chocolate almond biscotti and buttery caramel; and Ambanja, Madagascar with strong notes of raspberry cheesecake and lemon zest. Use for baking, confections, and always for snacking. -- @nickykatkov

A post shared by Dandelion Chocolate (@dandelionchocolate) on

