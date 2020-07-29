Look: The Perfect Chocolate Chip

An engineer for Tesla has created the perfect CHOCOLATE CHIP. He designed them to melt smoother and taste better, but if you want to try them, it'll cost you $30 for a bag that's just over one pound.

We currently have three origins of our Large Chips available: Costa Esmeraldas, Ecuador if you’re looking for a chocolate buttercream frosting and banana flavor; Hacienda Azul, Costa Rica with notes of chocolate almond biscotti and buttery caramel; and Ambanja, Madagascar with strong notes of raspberry cheesecake and lemon zest. Use for baking, confections, and always for snacking. -- @nickykatkov