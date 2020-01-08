Look: The Newest Girl Scout Cookie
And the latest cookie from the Girl Scouts... LEMON-UPS.
There's a new addition to the Girl Scout Cookie lineup for 2020: Lemon-Ups.
The Lemon-Ups are round, crispy lemon wafers with a layer of glaze on the bottom . . . and motivational phrases like "I'm a leader" stamped on the top.
New Cookie Alert! Introducing Lemon-Ups! -- This new zesty lemon cookie represents our Girl Scouts—bright and motivating! Check out the inspiring messages stamped on each Lemon-Up by ordering a box from a GSHPA Girl Scout today: https://t.co/pyleyKo9oI.#GirlScoutCookies #gshpa pic.twitter.com/OaFip62PKJ— GSHPA (@GSHPA) January 7, 2020