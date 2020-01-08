Look: The Newest Girl Scout Cookie

And the latest cookie from the Girl Scouts... LEMON-UPS.

January 8, 2020
Tim Convy
Girl Scout Cookies

(Photo by Ross Hailey/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

There's a new addition to the Girl Scout Cookie lineup for 2020:  Lemon-Ups.

The Lemon-Ups are round, crispy lemon wafers with a layer of glaze on the bottom . . . and motivational phrases like "I'm a leader" stamped on the top. 

