Look: The Cheesecake Factory's Line Of Ice Cream

The Cheesecake Factory is releasing a line of ice cream.

January 15, 2020
Tim Convy
Cheesecake Ice Cream

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The Cheesecake Factory just announced it's releasing a new line of cheesecake-flavored ICE CREAMS.  The flavors are:  Birthday cake, chocolate, cookies and cream, key lime, original, salted caramel, and strawberry. 

Pints of all the flavors will hit grocery stores in March.  There's no word on whether they might also serve the ice cream at the restaurants.  

Tags: 
Y98
The Cheesecake Factory
line
ice
cream
Y98 Morning Show