Look: Taco Bell's "Jalapeño Noir" Wine

Now you can enjoy WINE from Taco Bell??!!

September 15, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
taco wine

(Getty Images)

Features
Morning Show

Taco Bell Canada just debuted the brand's first custom wine, called "Jalapeño Noir."  They say it has "notes of wild strawberry, cherry, and beetroot."  And it pairs well with their new Toasted Cheesy Chalupa, which won't hit menus in the U.S. until November.

They've been selling bottles on the Taco Bell Canada website for 25 bucks, or about $19 American.  But it doesn't sound like they're planning to sell them in the U.S. anytime soon.  So if you want a bottle, get ready to drop lots of dollars on eBay.

Y98
look
wine
Taco Bell
Japaleno
noir
The Wake Up
Jalapeño Noir
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
