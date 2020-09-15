Look: Taco Bell's "Jalapeño Noir" Wine

Taco Bell Canada just debuted the brand's first custom wine, called "Jalapeño Noir." They say it has "notes of wild strawberry, cherry, and beetroot." And it pairs well with their new Toasted Cheesy Chalupa, which won't hit menus in the U.S. until November.

They've been selling bottles on the Taco Bell Canada website for 25 bucks, or about $19 American. But it doesn't sound like they're planning to sell them in the U.S. anytime soon. So if you want a bottle, get ready to drop lots of dollars on eBay.