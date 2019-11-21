Look: Taco Bell's Crispy Tortilla Chicken
Check out Taco Bell's new Crispy Tortilla Chicken.
Taco Bell wants in on the chicken sandwich wars since they've started rolling out new tacos that have a fried chicken tender inside.
Taco Bell is entering the fast food wars with Crispy Tortilla Chicken — aka, chicken strips breaded with jalapeño buttermilk and tortilla chips. They can be enjoyed rolled up in a soft taco or dunked heartily into some dip, the chain says. https://t.co/9mDHHVyDeb— CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) November 20, 2019