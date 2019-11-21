Look: Taco Bell's Crispy Tortilla Chicken

Taco Bell wants in on the chicken sandwich wars since they've started rolling out new tacos that have a fried chicken tender inside.

Taco Bell is entering the fast food wars with Crispy Tortilla Chicken — aka, chicken strips breaded with jalapeño buttermilk and tortilla chips. They can be enjoyed rolled up in a soft taco or dunked heartily into some dip, the chain says. https://t.co/9mDHHVyDeb — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) November 20, 2019