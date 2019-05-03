Look: Taco Bell's Bikinis

Taco Bell is now selling BIKINIS!

May 3, 2019
Taco Bell just started selling BIKINIS in its online shop.  The pattern on the bikini is different Taco Bell sauce packets.  If you're interested, it's $60.

That's not the only summer product Taco Bell just rolled out.  They've also got swim trunks, pool floats, beach towels, and a beach umbrella. 

 

