Look: Taco Bell's Bikinis
Taco Bell is now selling BIKINIS!
May 3, 2019
Taco Bell just started selling BIKINIS in its online shop. The pattern on the bikini is different Taco Bell sauce packets. If you're interested, it's $60.
Now you can spend your Summer in a hot sauce bikini, thanks to @TacoBell ---- https://t.co/bLOH2T0fZA— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) May 2, 2019
That's not the only summer product Taco Bell just rolled out. They've also got swim trunks, pool floats, beach towels, and a beach umbrella.