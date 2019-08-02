Look: Taco Bell Removes Caramel Apple Empanada

Taco Bell has quietly REMOVED the Caramel Apple Empanada from its menu.

August 2, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

It's hard to believe that Taco Bell's Caramel Apple Empanadas have only been around for a decade, but that was enough time for them to grow a SERIOUS fan base.

And now they're gone.  Apparently Taco Bell secretly removed them a few months ago, and now that people are realizing it, they AREN'T happy.

 

 

 

 

