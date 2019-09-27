Skip to main content
Listen
Music
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
Courtney & Company
Jill Devine
Paul Cook
Schedule
Music
Listen Live
On Demand
Latest
Blogs
Podcasts
Videos
Photos
1Thing
Events
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
Podcasts
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
Look: "Sweet Cinnamon" Kit Kats
Check out the new CHRISTMAS Kit Kats.
September 27, 2019
Tim Convy
(Getty Images)
Categories:
Features
Morning Show
Hershey's is selling Sweet Cinnamon Kit Kats for Christmas.
(Delish.com)
Click Here
to see more.
Tags:
Y98
Sweet Cinnamon
Courtney & Company
Kit Kats
look
Upcoming Events
28
Sep
Kennelwood Pet Resort & Pedal The Cause!
Chesterfield Amphitheater
02
Oct
Celebrate The Addam's Family Movie with Paul Cook & Missouri Lottery!
7-Eleven
02
Oct
Celebrate The Addam's Family Movie with Kevin the Intern & Missouri Lottery!
Fast Lane
04
Oct
Best of Missouri Market at the Missouri Botanical Garden
Missouri Botanical Garden
04
Oct
Visit Jill at Ashley Homestore!
Ashley Homestore
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
Courtney & Company Full Show 9-26
Courtney & Company
Comedian Sean Donnelly joins Courtney & Company
Courtney & Company
Looking For Love In The Lou for 9-27
Courtney & Company
Katie's Pizza & Pasta and Lion's Choice
KYKYFM: On-Demand
KMOX's Sports Director Tom Ackerman Talks Cardinals
Courtney & Company
Who On The Show for 9-26
Courtney & Company
View More Episodes