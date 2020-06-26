Look: Stouffer's "Mac On Tap" Machine

We don't know if this is real or not. But if you introduce a groundbreaking concept like this, you almost have to follow through. There's a rumor online that the food company Stouffer's is working on a machine that serves macaroni-and-cheese on TAP.

Hot off the wire: @stouffers is developing an actual Mac & Cheese dispenser.



“Stouffer’s has created the first-ever “Mac on Tap,” a dispenser delivering the creamy, cheesy goodness of Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese straight from the tap,” company says. pic.twitter.com/Qly5Z8I9zQ — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) June 24, 2020