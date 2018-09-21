Look: Stars Of The '60s Christmas Albums
William shatner and The Monkees BOTH have Christmas albums coming out!
William Shatner has a Christmas album coming out next month called "Shatner Claus", with guests including Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top, Iggy Pop, Brad Paisley, and Henry Rollins.
Pre-order: http://bit.ly/ShatnerClaus (available on vinyl too! ----)
On a related note, THE MONKEES have a Christmas album coming out, too.
Spend Christmas with @TheMonkees! The band’s first ever holiday album, CHRISTMAS PARTY will be released October 12, featuring the new classic holiday song “Unwrap You At Christmas!” This collection will feature classic Christmas songs including “Silver Bells,” “The Christmas Song,” and “Wonderful Christmastime” along with new songs written for the band by Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey, Rivers Cuomo, Andy Partridge and album producer Adam Schlesinger. Available on CD and digitally, tap the link in bio to pre-order your copy.