Look: Starbucks' Tie-Dye Frappuccino

According to some leaks, Starbucks is rolling out something called the TIE-DYE FRAPPUCCINO next week. It looks like it's a mix of red, blue, and yellow swirls in the cup, although it's not clear what flavors those will be.

I hope everyone is having an amazing start to the 4th of July weekend. May your weekend include good decisions and yummy food--..I'm interrupting tonight events to bring you starbucks news.. Yep, it's that time where we are blessed with a wacky limited edition Frapp..This beauty will be called the Tie-Dye Frapp and will hit Starbucks US on July 10th--..Here are the only deets I have, the colors come from a red, blue, yellow powder that's shaken on top of the frapp and in a cup..So I'm assuming it's going to be a vanilla bean frapp and maybe some kind of sour topping but I'm not certain. We all know Starbucks likes to wow us with a sour concoction this time of year(Pauly D voice lol).. I'm feeling the color and I'm so down to give it a try(could be the Unicorn revamped)----‍♂️How do we feel about this one---------- Thank you to the anon Barista who passed this along----