Look: Starbucks' New Witch's Brew Frappuccino
Starbucks has a new Witch's Brew Frappuccino for Halloween.
Starbucks just rolled out its new Halloween drink, which is called the Witch's Brew Frappuccino. It's a purple and green drink that's a mix of orange cream Frappuccino, green chia seeds, whipped cream, and green powder on top.
It should be available through Halloween, or until they run out of the supplies.
