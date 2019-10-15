Look: Starbucks' Joker Frappuccino

The Joker Frappuccino is a SECRET MENU ITEM at Starbucks.

There's a new Starbucks secret menu item floating around called the Joker Frappuccino.  It's a Matcha Green Tea Crème Frappuccino, and you need to ask the barista to draw a smile inside the cup using strawberry syrup.

Why So Serious? I’m having a little too much fun making secret menu Starbucks drinks... this one I call ‘The Joker Frappuccino’ Find the recipe on the blog. #starbuckssecretmenu #jokerfrappuccino #joker #starbucksdrinks #ontheblog #starbucks

