Look: Starbucks' Joker Frappuccino
The Joker Frappuccino is a SECRET MENU ITEM at Starbucks.
October 15, 2019
There's a new Starbucks secret menu item floating around called the Joker Frappuccino. It's a Matcha Green Tea Crème Frappuccino, and you need to ask the barista to draw a smile inside the cup using strawberry syrup.
Why So Serious? I’m having a little too much fun making secret menu Starbucks drinks... this one I call ‘The Joker Frappuccino’ Find the recipe on the blog. #starbuckssecretmenu #jokerfrappuccino #joker #starbucksdrinks #ontheblog #starbucks