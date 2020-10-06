Look: Starbucks' Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Cups

Check out Starbucks' new GLOW-IN-THE-DARK Halloween cups.

October 6, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Starbucks

(Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Starbucks just started selling new Halloween cups in their stores.  They've got Halloween patterns on them and they glow-in-the-dark.

Ahhhh! So excited to have spotted these already! These Starbucks cups will be released later this month but I was lucky enough to get my hands on these early and you know what that means... stay tuned for a giveaway!!!-- SWIPE to see how cool the two in the middle look in the dark! That little tall sized cup is so cute and my FAVE!

A post shared by Target Over EVERYTHING (@targetovereverything) on

