Look: Starbucks' Cap'n Crunch Frappuccino

Starbucks stores around the country just reopened. And there's a recipe floating around right now for a Cap'n Crunch with Crunchberries Frappuccino. It's not officially related to Cap'n Crunch, but if you order the right things, apparently it tastes just like the cereal.

Here's what it entails...

1. A Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino.

2. Add caramel syrup, toffee syrup, and hazelnut syrup.

3. Add java chips to make it crunchy.

4. Get raspberry, strawberry, or caramel syrup on top.

CAP'N CRUNCH w/ CRUNCHBERRIES FRAPPUCCINO! -- This is one of our all-time favorite Frappuccinos! This isn't on the menu - it's on the "secret menu," created by Baristas and Frappucino lovers like us! It genuinely tastes like Cap'n Crunch with Crunchberries cereal - and is shockingly delicious!⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ HOW TO ORDER:⁣⁣⁣ Tell your Barista that you have a special Frappucino to order, and you have the recipe for them. You can mention "Cap'n Crunch Frappucino," but make sure you bring the following steps with you, so they know how to make it! ⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Order a Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino in your size of choice. Then...⁣⁣ 1️⃣ Add Caramel Syrup (pumps: tall = 1/2, grande = 1, venti = 1.5)⁣⁣⁣ 2️⃣ Add Toffee Syrup (pumps: tall = 1 grande = 1.5, venti = 2) ⁣ 3️⃣ Add Hazelnut Syrup (pumps: tall = 1/2 grande = 1 , venti = 1.5) ⁣⁣⁣ 4️⃣ OPTIONAL: Add java chips for a bit of crunch, top with raspberry or strawberry syrup and caramel syrup⁣ ⁣ Don't forget to tip and thank your Barista, and ENJOY!⁣