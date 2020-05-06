Look: Sprite Lemonade Returns
Sprite Lemonade is BACK for a limited time!
May 6, 2020
We first saw Sprite Lemonade back in February 2019, and the product has officially returned to shelves. As is typical for specialty flavors like this one, this beverage is a limited-time offer. Chances are, if it's returned once, it will come back again, but you can never be too sure. All of that is to say if you see this in stores, be sure to pick up a case.
Back by popular demand and now in cans!