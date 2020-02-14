Look: Sprite Ginger

(Photo by Patrick Tehan/San Jose Mercury News/MCT/Sipa USA)
Sprite's new ginger flavor is here.
New Sprite Ginger is now available nationwide! The classic soda has the original lemon-lime taste with a hint of ginger. Also comes in a Zero Sugar version. I'm super exctied to try this! ------ A post shared by SnackSanta (@snacksanta) on Feb 13, 2020 at 4:14pm PST
