Look: Sprite Ginger

Sprite has released its new GINGER flavor.

February 14, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
soda

(Photo by Patrick Tehan/San Jose Mercury News/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Sprite's new ginger flavor is here.

New Sprite Ginger is now available nationwide! The classic soda has the original lemon-lime taste with a hint of ginger. Also comes in a Zero Sugar version. I'm super exctied to try this! ------

A post shared by SnackSanta (@snacksanta) on

Tags: 
Y98
look
Sprite
New
Ginger
flavor
Y98 Morning Show