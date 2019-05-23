Look: Spinach Ice Cream
You can now buy SPINACH ice cream??!!
A small ice cream chain in New York and L.A. called Van Leeuwen Ice Cream just launched a new SPINACH ICE CREAM. They did it in honor of Popeye's 90th birthday.
And the reviews are mixed. Mostly, people say they can taste the coconut cream the ice cream was made with more than the spinach.
In celebration of Fleet Week in NYC, we've teamed up with iconic animated sailorman @Popeye for a limited-edition vegan ice cream called "Popeye's Fleet Treat." Available (starting today!) 5/20-6/2 at three VL scoop shops only—Hudson Yards, SoHo & South Street Seaport—it's a sweet & savory vegan flavor made with Organic Spinach, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Turmeric & Sea Salt.