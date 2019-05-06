Look: Soft Drink Bathing Suits
You can now buy Capri Sun, Hi-C, and Crystal Pepsi bathing suits.
There's a clothing company called Public Space that just rolled out a bunch of new bathing suits featuring drink logos from the '90s including Capri Sun, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, Arizona Iced Tea, and Crystal Pepsi.
All of them are available in men's swim trunks and one-pieces for women, except the Crystal Pepsi, which is just in men's. They cost $50.
