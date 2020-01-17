Look: Snickers' "Largest Chocolate Nut Candy Bar" World Record

Snickers just set a world record for the "largest chocolate nut candy bar". It's a special Snickers made of more than 3,500 pounds of chocolate and 1,200 pounds of caramel, peanuts, and nougat.

We’ve created the most satisfying SNICKERS bar ever with the help of @GWR. https://t.co/ms00hBYwSE pic.twitter.com/jFppUjshIu — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) January 16, 2020