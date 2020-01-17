Look: Snickers' "Largest Chocolate Nut Candy Bar" World Record

Snickers just set a WORLD RECORD for the largest chocolate nut candy bar.

January 17, 2020
Tim Convy
Snickers

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Snickers just set a world record for the "largest chocolate nut candy bar".  It's a special Snickers made of more than 3,500 pounds of chocolate and 1,200 pounds of caramel, peanuts, and nougat.

Tags: 
Y98
Snickers
Y98 Morning Show
largest
nut
Chocolate
candy
bar