Look: Snapple's "Name The Flav" Contest

What will you name Snapple's new flavor?

June 25, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Snapple has a new mystery flavor for summer, and they want you to name it.

New mystery flavor Name the Flav Snapple is set to launch in May!

