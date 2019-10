Smithfield is giving away Ten 100,000 slices of BACON prize packs in a new contest...

Smithfield is giving away 1 MILLION SLICES OF BACON! On October 13th, if @aric_almirola, Driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang, wins at @talladegasupers, ten lucky winners will be bringing home the --- enter today! Sweepstakes ends on race day.