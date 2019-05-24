Look: Skittles Singles

Skittles can now now make your water taste like SKITTLES.

May 24, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Skittles is getting into the powdered water flavoring game.  Skittles Singles will make your water taste like different Skittles flavors.

Coming soon .. New Skittles Singles To Go. Little tubes of flavored powder that you mix in a standard sized bottle of water. Strawberry, Orange, Green Apple and Grape. Now we not only taste the rainbow.. we can drink the rainbow. -- Zero sugar -- Seen at the @sweets_and_snacks_expo #sweetsandsnacksexpo #skittles #skittlessinglestogo #tastetherainbow #drinktherainbow #zerosugar #flavoredwater

A post shared by JunkFoodMom (@junkfoodmom) on

 

Tags: 
Y98
look
Skittles
singles
Courtney & Company
flavored
water