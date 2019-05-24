Look: Skittles Singles

Skittles is getting into the powdered water flavoring game. Skittles Singles will make your water taste like different Skittles flavors.

Coming soon .. New Skittles Singles To Go. Little tubes of flavored powder that you mix in a standard sized bottle of water. Strawberry, Orange, Green Apple and Grape. Now we not only taste the rainbow.. we can drink the rainbow. Zero sugar. Seen at the Sweets and Snacks Expo.