Look: Serena Williams On Wheaties Box

Serena Williams is now on the Wheaties box.

June 26, 2019
Serena Williams finally got on a Wheaties box.

In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box. Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box. Today, I am honored to be the second.

