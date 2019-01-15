Look: Selena Gomez Returns To Instagram

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram and looking forward to the New Year.

Tim Convy

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram for the first time since September, and she's doing well.  She says, quote, "I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead.  Love you all."

It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.

