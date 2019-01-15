Look: Selena Gomez Returns To Instagram
Selena Gomez is back on Instagram and looking forward to the New Year.
January 15, 2019
It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.